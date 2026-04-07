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Manipur's Path to Peace: Resettling the Displaced Amidst Ethnic Strife

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh emphasizes resettling internally displaced persons in the state following ethnic violence. With cooperation from CM Yumnam Khemchand and other MLAs, a special committee aims to address this humanitarian crisis. The ethnic strife has claimed many lives, leaving thousands displaced and necessitating urgent rehabilitation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:42 IST
Manipur's Path to Peace: Resettling the Displaced Amidst Ethnic Strife
Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for resettling the internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the state's ethnic violence. Addressing ANI, Singh highlighted the critical role cooperation with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand and fellow MLAs will play in forming a dedicated committee for this purpose.

Singh stated, 'As a responsible elected member, my focus will be on the resettlement of IDPs. We must collaborate, especially with the present CM and other MLAs, to organize a special committee focusing on IDP resettlement. Post-formation, our next step involves engaging the central government, primarily the Home Ministry. Civil societies, various political parties, and the United Naga Council collectively demand the NRC's implementation before the census,' he added. Following 2023 ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, over 50,000 people were displaced, creating a dire need for rehabilitation amidst the state's ongoing crisis.

In November last year, tensions escalated when a clash erupted between police, IDPs, and members of COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) attempting to boycott the Sangai Festival. Despite the unrest, the police maintained that the state's law-and-order situation was 'normal.' The festival's opening was attended by senior government officials, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, and featured cultural performances that showcased Manipur's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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