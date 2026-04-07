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Supreme Court's Landmark Sabarimala Hearing: A Test of Religious Freedom and Equality

The Supreme Court has begun a pivotal hearing concerning entry into the Sabarimala temple and related cases, highlighting constitutional issues on religious freedom, equality, and judicial review. A nine-judge bench will explore various questions, including women's rights and religious practices, commencing April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:48 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Sabarimala Hearing: A Test of Religious Freedom and Equality
The Sabrimala case being heard by a 9 judge bench in SC (Photo/Supreme Court). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court has embarked on a pivotal hearing into the longstanding Sabarimala temple review, a case entrenched in significant constitutional questions about religious freedom and judicial intervention. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, is set to scrutinize vital issues including the definition of religious freedom under Article 25.

Pivotal to this case is the interplay between individual rights under Article 25 and denominational rights under Article 26, an examination of 'morality' within constitutional frameworks, and the scope of judicial oversight over religious matters. The bench will also delve into if outsiders can legally contest religious practices via public interest litigation.

This case follows a 2018 ruling allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala, contesting older practices. The ongoing review will also brush against similar restrictions within other religious communities and consider pivotal cases, including access to Muslim mosques and Parsi temples, with hearings scheduled for April 2026.

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