Supreme Court's Landmark Sabarimala Hearing: A Test of Religious Freedom and Equality

The Supreme Court has embarked on a pivotal hearing into the longstanding Sabarimala temple review, a case entrenched in significant constitutional questions about religious freedom and judicial intervention. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, is set to scrutinize vital issues including the definition of religious freedom under Article 25.

Pivotal to this case is the interplay between individual rights under Article 25 and denominational rights under Article 26, an examination of 'morality' within constitutional frameworks, and the scope of judicial oversight over religious matters. The bench will also delve into if outsiders can legally contest religious practices via public interest litigation.

This case follows a 2018 ruling allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala, contesting older practices. The ongoing review will also brush against similar restrictions within other religious communities and consider pivotal cases, including access to Muslim mosques and Parsi temples, with hearings scheduled for April 2026.