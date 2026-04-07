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India's Nuclear Milestone: PFBR Attains Criticality

India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam has reached a critical milestone in the country's nuclear program. This achievement strengthens India's energy roadmap, bringing it closer to utilizing thorium reserves. Leaders applaud scientists for advancing India's nuclear journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:46 IST
India's Nuclear Milestone: PFBR Attains Criticality
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's nuclear program, the indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam has achieved criticality. This milestone represents a pivotal step in the second stage of India's nuclear initiative, reinforcing the nation's long-term energy strategy.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded the achievement, calling it a proud moment for every Indian and a substantial boost to India's civil nuclear journey. The development ushers the country closer to exploiting its considerable thorium reserves, a prospect that promises enhanced energy security under the current leadership.

Other leaders, including YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, also recognized the dedicated efforts of scientists and engineers. The successful attainment of criticality signifies a significant step towards clean, secure energy for future generations, marking yet another leap towards energy self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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