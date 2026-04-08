Ceasefire Sparks Market Surge: Temporary Truce or Lasting Peace?

In a sudden development on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, easing tensions that loomed over the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came less than two hours before a critical deadline, which could have led to unprecedented attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran.

The global financial markets reacted promptly; oil prices plummeted, bonds rallied, and stock markets soared as investors viewed this temporary ceasefire as a potential first step towards lasting peace. The move is expected to facilitate the resumption of Gulf oil and gas exports.

Responses from financial analysts reveal a cautious optimism. Martin Whetton in Sydney noted that while market algorithms are driving changes, real risks are not disappearing without a lasting solution. Brian Jacobsen from Annex Wealth Management expressed hope that the truce could eventually result in oil flowing again through the crucial shipping lane.

(With inputs from agencies.)