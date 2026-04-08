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Andhra Pradesh Finance Disclosure Controversy: Allegations of Incomplete Reporting

Botcha Satyanarayana accused the Andhra Pradesh government of providing misleading financial information regarding borrowings for 2024–25 and 2025–26. In a letter to the governor, he highlighted a significant discrepancy between the reported and actual debt figures, urging corrective action to restore accountability and public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Finance Disclosure Controversy: Allegations of Incomplete Reporting
Botcha Satyanarayana
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, has leveled allegations against the state government for providing misleading financial data concerning borrowings for the fiscal years 2024–25 and 2025–26.

Satyanarayana, in his correspondence to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, raised concerns over 'discrepancies' in the financial figures presented by the Principal Finance Secretary during the Council's February 2026 session. The opposition leader pointed out a significant gap between reported and actual debt figures, revealing that the Finance Department stated total borrowings as Rs 60,485 crore, while CAG-audited Finance Accounts indicated net liabilities of Rs 81,082 crore.

Highlighting a gap of over Rs 20,500 crore, Satyanarayana indicated that critical borrowing elements like RBI advances and GST compensations were omitted from official figures. He further alleged inaccuracies in off-budget borrowing claims, pushing for intervention to rectify the accountability lapse.

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