U.S. Vice President Condemns Zelenskiy's Remarks

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has labeled as 'scandalous' the recent comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Zelenskiy made the remarks after Orban blocked a European Union loan intended for Kyiv.

The controversy arose when Zelenskiy hinted at possibly revealing Orban's address to the Ukrainian military, a move that sparked sharp criticism from various quarters, including Vance.

This incident highlights the tense diplomatic relations and ongoing disagreements pertaining to EU financial aid during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)