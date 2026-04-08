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Haryana Govt Shake-Up: Major IAS Officers' Transfer

The Haryana government recently transferred 15 IAS officers, including notable changes in departments such as the Pollution Control Board, Printing and Stationery, and Irrigation and Water Resources. Key individuals affected by the transfers include Vineet Garg, Ajay Kumar, Pankaj Agarwal, Saket Kumar, and Mani Ram Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:15 IST
Haryana Govt Shake-Up: Major IAS Officers' Transfer
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The Haryana government initiated significant administrative changes by transferring 15 IAS officers with immediate effect. This move impacts key figures across various departments, as outlined in a government order released on Wednesday.

Vineet Garg, previously the Chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, has been reassigned as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Printing and Stationery Department, taking over from Raja Shekhar Vundru. Similarly, Ajay Kumar, who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, now steps into the role of Deputy Principal Secretary-II to the Chief Minister.

Other notable transfers include Pankaj Agarwal to the Architecture Department from the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Saket Kumar to the Archives Department, and Mani Ram Sharma to the Health Department. These moves are indicative of the government's strategic reorganization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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