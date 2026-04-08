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Launching Trade Bridge: India and US Aim for $500 Billion Trade Target

The India-US Trade Facilitation Portal was launched by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during his US visit, aimed at boosting bilateral trade to the USD 500 billion target. This initiative seeks to reinforce supply chains and foster new business linkages, playing a significant role in stabilizing India-US relations after trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:15 IST
Launching Trade Bridge: India and US Aim for $500 Billion Trade Target
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  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal during his visit to the United States, aiming to achieve an ambitious USD 500 billion trade target between the two nations.

This virtual launch was attended by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other key trade representatives. Misri emphasized the portal's role in strengthening existing supply chains and facilitating new commercial connections.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the portal's potential, describing it as a 'runway' to the US for Indian exporters across various industries. As relations stabilize after previous trade tensions, this development marks a step towards expansive economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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