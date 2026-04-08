Launching Trade Bridge: India and US Aim for $500 Billion Trade Target

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri inaugurated the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal during his visit to the United States, aiming to achieve an ambitious USD 500 billion trade target between the two nations.

This virtual launch was attended by India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other key trade representatives. Misri emphasized the portal's role in strengthening existing supply chains and facilitating new commercial connections.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the portal's potential, describing it as a 'runway' to the US for Indian exporters across various industries. As relations stabilize after previous trade tensions, this development marks a step towards expansive economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)