Baltic States' Airspace Dilemma: A Warning from Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a warning to the Baltic states about the potential risks of allowing Ukrainian drones to use their airspace for attacks on Russian targets. The statement underscores the tensions between Russia and the Baltic nations amid ongoing regional conflicts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:39 IST
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Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has cautioned the Baltic nations about the implications of permitting Ukrainian drones to pass through their airspace to strike Russian targets.
Zakharova's remarks highlight the mounting tensions in the region, as the Baltic states find themselves in a strategic position amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The statement serves as a stern reminder of the geopolitical risks in the area, urging neighboring countries to weigh the consequences of actions that could further escalate the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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