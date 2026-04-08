Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, has cautioned the Baltic nations about the implications of permitting Ukrainian drones to pass through their airspace to strike Russian targets.

Zakharova's remarks highlight the mounting tensions in the region, as the Baltic states find themselves in a strategic position amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The statement serves as a stern reminder of the geopolitical risks in the area, urging neighboring countries to weigh the consequences of actions that could further escalate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)