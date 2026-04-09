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India's Strategic Shift: Diversifying Energy and Minerals

India is actively diversifying its energy sources and critical minerals, as stated by Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran. This move, while vital for economic growth, introduces vulnerabilities due to dependence on imports and political goodwill. India aims to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:33 IST
India's Strategic Shift: Diversifying Energy and Minerals
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India is strategically diversifying its energy sources and critical minerals to solidify its economic standing, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran highlighted at the AIMA Leadership Conclave.

Narendran referred to this diversification as a 'layered vulnerability', citing dependency issues not only on imports but also on the political climate that facilitates them.

Despite these challenges, Narendran emphasized the real opportunity for India lies in positioning itself as a stable partner in global supply chains, essential for clean energy and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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