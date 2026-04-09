India's Strategic Shift: Diversifying Energy and Minerals

India is strategically diversifying its energy sources and critical minerals to solidify its economic standing, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran highlighted at the AIMA Leadership Conclave.

Narendran referred to this diversification as a 'layered vulnerability', citing dependency issues not only on imports but also on the political climate that facilitates them.

Despite these challenges, Narendran emphasized the real opportunity for India lies in positioning itself as a stable partner in global supply chains, essential for clean energy and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)