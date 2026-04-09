BJP Lashes Out at Congress Government's Mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh
The BJP's Shimla district unit protested against the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of mismanagement and biased benefits distribution. BJP plans state-wide protests, while Chief Minister Sukhu reviewed reforms in the health sector, including enhancements to the Himcare Scheme to ensure greater transparency and combat corruption.
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The Shimla district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Thursday, targeting the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for alleged mismanagement and inadequate governance. Sanjay Sood, leader of the BJP's Shimla district unit, highlighted the government's failure to fulfill promises and accused it of exploiting citizens while favoring its close associates.
Sood claimed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has not delivered on its guarantees, worsening the state's condition and imposing hardships on residents. In response to these grievances, the BJP intends to intensify its statewide agitation efforts with plans to hold protests in every Vidhan Sabha constituency to echo the people's concerns.
As part of a strategic offensive, the BJP announced its intention to confront the administration on various issues, continuing protests to bring what it calls the government's wrongful decisions to public light. Concurrently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led a meeting assessing positive health sector reforms, focusing on enhancing the Himcare Scheme to improve transparency and reduce corruption risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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