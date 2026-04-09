OpenAI Unveils Premium ChatGPT Pro Tier

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT Pro, a new premium subscription service priced at $100 per month. This offering is designed to provide users with superior features and enhanced capabilities over the existing free version.

ChatGPT Pro aims to cater to individuals and businesses requiring more advanced AI interactions as part of their workflows. By introducing this paid tier, OpenAI is strategically positioning itself to generate revenue from its popular AI chatbot thereby ensuring sustained innovation and enhanced user experience.

This move signifies a pivotal step in OpenAI's business model as it seeks to capitalize on its advanced AI technology's growing popularity and demand in various sectors, solidifying its foothold in the technology industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)