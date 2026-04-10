Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: A Call for Peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a two-day ceasefire in observance of Orthodox Easter, encouraging Ukraine to follow suit. The Kremlin aims for a peaceful period from the evening of April 11th until the end of April 12th, anticipating reciprocal actions from the Ukrainian side in this spirit of peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:03 IST
In a significant move towards peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared a ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter period, as confirmed by the Kremlin.
Scheduled from the evening of April 11th to the close of April 12th, the ceasefire is a gesture of goodwill tied to the religious occasion.
This announcement reflects the Kremlin's expectation that Ukraine will reciprocate, fostering a mutual commitment to peace during this sacred time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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