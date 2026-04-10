Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: A Call for Peace

In a significant move towards peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared a ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter period, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

Scheduled from the evening of April 11th to the close of April 12th, the ceasefire is a gesture of goodwill tied to the religious occasion.

This announcement reflects the Kremlin's expectation that Ukraine will reciprocate, fostering a mutual commitment to peace during this sacred time.

(With inputs from agencies.)