Left Menu

White House Warns Staff Against Betting in Futures Markets

The White House has cautioned U.S. government employees against using their positions to engage in futures market betting, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This cautionary email was sent shortly after President Trump announced a military strategy shift regarding Iran on Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:48 IST
White House Warns Staff Against Betting in Futures Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House has issued a warning to government staff about the misuse of their official roles to make bets in futures markets, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. This advisory was circulated via email on March 23.

The timing of the warning coincides with a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he declared his intention to order the military to postpone any strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed that the White House verified the legitimacy of this warning, emphasizing a crackdown on unethical practices within the government staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Escalates: Hezbollah's Missile Strike on Israeli Territory

Tension Escalates: Hezbollah's Missile Strike on Israeli Territory

 Global
2
Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

 United States
3
Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

 United States
4
Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026