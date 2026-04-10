White House Warns Staff Against Betting in Futures Markets
The White House has cautioned U.S. government employees against using their positions to engage in futures market betting, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This cautionary email was sent shortly after President Trump announced a military strategy shift regarding Iran on Truth Social.
The White House has issued a warning to government staff about the misuse of their official roles to make bets in futures markets, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. This advisory was circulated via email on March 23.
The timing of the warning coincides with a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he declared his intention to order the military to postpone any strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.
The Wall Street Journal confirmed that the White House verified the legitimacy of this warning, emphasizing a crackdown on unethical practices within the government staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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