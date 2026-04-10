Myanmar's Leadership Pledges to Mend Ties with ASEAN

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing conveyed his administration's intentions to repair and enhance relations with the ASEAN bloc on Friday. This commitment was expressed during his swearing-in address at the parliamentary ceremony.

President Min Aung Hlaing emphasized the importance of fostering regional cooperation as a cornerstone of his government's foreign policy agenda.

The initiative signals a strategic diplomatic move to reintegrate Myanmar within Southeast Asia's multi-nation alliance, amid shifting regional dynamics and domestic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)