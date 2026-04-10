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Myanmar's Leadership Pledges to Mend Ties with ASEAN

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing announced plans to work on normalizing relations with the ASEAN bloc during his inaugural address in parliament. This comes as part of Myanmar's new government's diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and integration amid challenging political landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:07 IST
Myanmar's Leadership Pledges to Mend Ties with ASEAN

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing conveyed his administration's intentions to repair and enhance relations with the ASEAN bloc on Friday. This commitment was expressed during his swearing-in address at the parliamentary ceremony.

President Min Aung Hlaing emphasized the importance of fostering regional cooperation as a cornerstone of his government's foreign policy agenda.

The initiative signals a strategic diplomatic move to reintegrate Myanmar within Southeast Asia's multi-nation alliance, amid shifting regional dynamics and domestic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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