Myanmar's Leadership Pledges to Mend Ties with ASEAN
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing announced plans to work on normalizing relations with the ASEAN bloc during his inaugural address in parliament. This comes as part of Myanmar's new government's diplomatic efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and integration amid challenging political landscapes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:07 IST
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing conveyed his administration's intentions to repair and enhance relations with the ASEAN bloc on Friday. This commitment was expressed during his swearing-in address at the parliamentary ceremony.
President Min Aung Hlaing emphasized the importance of fostering regional cooperation as a cornerstone of his government's foreign policy agenda.
The initiative signals a strategic diplomatic move to reintegrate Myanmar within Southeast Asia's multi-nation alliance, amid shifting regional dynamics and domestic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Lashes Out at Congress Government's Mismanagement in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Government Enforces Strict Attendance Protocols Amid Surprise Inspections
Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over 'Arbitrary' Crop Procurement Conditions
Free Access: Government Journals Available on WAVES OTT
Massive Rs 550 Crore Fraud Unveiled in Haryana Government Fund Scam