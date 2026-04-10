Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Applauds PM Modi's Historic Women's Reservation Bill

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has expressed her approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative on the Women's Reservation Bill, remarking that the presence of political will is synonymous with PM Modi's leadership.

In an interview with ANI on Thursday, Shaina NC highlighted the Union Cabinet's key decisions to implement delimitation and 33 per cent women's reservation through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.

The proposed amendments pave the way for increased seats and representation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The BJP has launched a 'Mahila Samvad' initiative to engage women voters and gather grassroots feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)