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Oil Spill Disrupts Operations at Antwerp's Vital Port

An oil spill in Belgium's Port of Antwerp has disrupted shipping traffic. Originating from the Deurganckdock during a bunkering operation, the spill has contaminated the Scheldt River. The port, integral to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, ranks as Europe's second-largest by cargo tonnage, typically handling 60-80 ships daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:43 IST
Oil Spill Disrupts Operations at Antwerp's Vital Port
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Shipping operations at Belgium's Port of Antwerp have been significantly disrupted due to an oil spill that has reached the Scheldt River. The incident has led to the partial halting of traffic at this crucial maritime hub.

The spill occurred during a bunkering operation at the Deurganckdock, and although the source has been contained, the environmental impact is being monitored closely. Port officials were unable to specify the duration of the traffic halt or how many vessels have been affected.

As a vital component of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Europe's second-largest port by cargo tonnage, this disruption poses challenges to the maritime operations that typically manage 60 to 80 ships per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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