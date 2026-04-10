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Tragic End: Young Love Story Takes a Heartbreaking Turn

Two teenagers allegedly committed suicide near Surer Goth railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Authorities suspect a love affair as a potential cause. The deceased, a boy who passed Class 12, and a girl who recently enrolled, were students of the same school. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:20 IST
Tragic End: Young Love Story Takes a Heartbreaking Turn
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  • India

Tragedy struck near Surer Goth railway station on the Rajgarh-Bandikui rail route in Rajasthan's Alwar district as a boy and a girl allegedly took their own lives. Their bodies were discovered on the tracks, prompting swift actions from the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar stated that the bodies were transported to the Rajgarh hospital mortuary with assistance from municipal authorities. Post-mortem examinations were conducted before the bodies were returned to grieving families.

Initial inquiries indicate a possible link to a love affair. Both minors were enrolled in the same educational institution, with the boy having recently completed Class 12 and the girl just beginning her studies in the same grade. Investigations continue to uncover the facts behind this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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