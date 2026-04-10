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Swift Action Clears 90% Port Cargo Backlog in Wake of Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the clearance of 90% of cargo backlog at major ports, following timely measures amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry's proactive intervention ensured minimal trade impact, with provisions for financial relief and transparency to protect stakeholders’ interests in shipping operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:43 IST
Swift Action Clears 90% Port Cargo Backlog in Wake of Strait of Hormuz Disruptions
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/x/@sarbanandsonwal). Image Credit: ANI
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Nearly 90% of cargo backlog has been cleared at major Indian ports, according to Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. This progress results from prompt intervention and continuous monitoring by the Ministry, following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a high-level meeting, Sonowal emphasized the swift and coordinated response that restored normalcy with minimal trade impact. Port operations saw significant improvements, thanks to the diligent efforts of port employees and authorities, which prevented congestion during the critical period.

The Modi Government prioritizes operational continuity and stakeholder interests, ensuring financial relief measures are implemented promptly. The Ministry advocates transparency in shipping charges to prevent profiteering and emphasizes readiness to mitigate further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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