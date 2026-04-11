Maharashtra Expands Piped Gas Infrastructure Amid Energy Uncertainties

In response to the disruptions in global energy supplies, the Maharashtra government has taken a decisive step to fortify its infrastructure for piped natural gas (PNG) distribution.

The state's Food and Civil Supplies Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) mandating city gas distribution companies to maintain 24/7 helplines and expand service centers. This initiative addresses the shortages caused by LPG supply constraints linked to the West Asia crisis.

Aimed at ensuring seamless PNG access, the GR underscores increased application processing centers and enhanced public awareness, marking a significant move to secure energy stability.