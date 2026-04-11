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Maharashtra Expands Piped Gas Infrastructure Amid Energy Uncertainties

The Maharashtra government has directed city gas distribution companies to expand their helplines and processing centers for piped natural gas connections. This comes in response to the global energy supply disruptions due to the West Asia crisis, aimed at mitigating LPG supply constraints in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 08:11 IST
Maharashtra Expands Piped Gas Infrastructure Amid Energy Uncertainties
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In response to the disruptions in global energy supplies, the Maharashtra government has taken a decisive step to fortify its infrastructure for piped natural gas (PNG) distribution.

The state's Food and Civil Supplies Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) mandating city gas distribution companies to maintain 24/7 helplines and expand service centers. This initiative addresses the shortages caused by LPG supply constraints linked to the West Asia crisis.

Aimed at ensuring seamless PNG access, the GR underscores increased application processing centers and enhanced public awareness, marking a significant move to secure energy stability.

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