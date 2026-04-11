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Uttarakhand Prepares for Smooth Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand's Chamoli District Magistrate, Gaurav Kumar, ensures comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra commencing on April 19. The administration has arranged accommodation, utilities, and transportation. Additionally, highway repairs and resource allocations to local businesses aim to facilitate a seamless pilgrimage experience for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:36 IST
Uttarakhand Prepares for Smooth Char Dham Yatra
Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Kumar ahead of Char Dham Yatra 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an earnest bid to ensure a seamless Char Dham Yatra experience scheduled to commence on April 19, Uttarakhand's Chamoli District administration is pulling out all the stops. District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar confirmed that preparations are well underway to cater to the anticipated influx of pilgrims.

Key infrastructure enhancements, including accommodation, drinking water, sanitation, electricity, and parking facilities, are being meticulously arranged to accommodate the faithful visitors. Kumar highlighted that commercial gas cylinders are being distributed to local hotels and restaurants, supplemented by alternative resources to manage the anticipated rush.

As part of the preparations, significant road improvements are being undertaken, notably the Badrinath Highway, with efforts focused on landslide-prone zones to ensure smooth transit. Collaboration between various entities, including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), underscores the comprehensive approach to executing these enhancements ahead of the yatra's commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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