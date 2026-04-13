Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident
A road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district resulted in the deaths of seven and injuries to four others. A speeding truck struck a group of pilgrims on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences and hoped for the recovery of the injured.
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- India
In a tragic event early Monday morning, a road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district claimed the lives of seven pilgrims and left four others injured. The heartbreaking incident unfolded on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway when a speeding truck ran over the group, who were on their way to a temple procession.
President Droupadi Murmu, expressing her condolences, described the event as 'extremely sad.' She extended her sympathies to the grieving families and offered prayers for the quick recovery of the injured individuals.
The local police confirmed the occurrence, emphasizing the plight of the pilgrims who were journeying from Rajkot to Bahucharaji. The tragic accident has highlighted ongoing road safety challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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