Bhutan's 1,200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Project Resumes After 7-Year Halt

Construction has resumed on the Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project in Bhutan after a hiatus of seven years. The project's revival was marked by a ceremonial concrete pouring, attended by India's Power Minister Manohar Lal, highlighting the project's significance in strengthening energy cooperation between India and Bhutan.

The 1,200 MW run-of-the-river project, funded by India with a mix of grants and loans, had been stalled since 2019 due to geological challenges. Once completed, it will increase Bhutan's hydropower capacity by 30 percent. The project, now anticipated to complete in five years, underscores India-Bhutan's strong collaboration.

Key officials from both countries noted the progress, with India's support playing a crucial role in overcoming past hurdles. Regular operations and energy export plans to India are expected to bolster Bhutan's economy, demonstrating the project's far-reaching impacts on the region's energy landscape.