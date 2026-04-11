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Rajasthan Celebrates 200th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule with Development Initiatives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma honored Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's legacy on his 200th birth anniversary, emphasizing social upliftment programs inspired by Phule's ideals. At an event in Bandikui, he highlighted projects improving lives of marginalized groups and outlined the state's progress under PM Modi's leadership in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:31 IST
Rajasthan Celebrates 200th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule with Development Initiatives
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his 200th birth anniversary, underscoring Phule's lifelong commitment to the upliftment of marginalized sections of society. Sharma lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing Phule's mission, noting India's rapid progress on social unity and harmony.

In an official release, Sharma addressed a gathering in Bandikui where he laid foundation stones for development projects. Highlighting Phule's contributions, Sharma remarked that Mahatma Gandhi recognized Phule as a true Mahatma, while Dr. B.R. Ambedkar considered him a mentor. Phule's advocacy for social justice and education sparked significant reform within backward communities and among women.

Sharma emphasized initiatives driven by Phule's ideals, including welfare schemes that have elevated millions out of poverty. Among the triumphs, he highlighted significant employment generation in the state and detailed regional infrastructure projects. He concluded by affirming the full support from the central government in realizing major projects and cracking down on corruption and malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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