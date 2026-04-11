Rapid Response: BRO's Tireless Efforts Restore Connectivity in Landslide-Hit Sikkim
Jitendra Prasad of Border Roads visited North Sikkim's landslide site to assess and expedite rebuilding efforts. Emphasizing road importance in remote areas, Prasad underscored the BRO's commitment. A footbridge by Trishakti Corps & BRO restored connectivity in Lachen, enabling the safe passage of tourists and aiding vulnerable individuals.
- Country:
- India
Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), recently visited the landslide-affected region of Taramchu in North Sikkim. Recognizing the area's challenging terrain, Prasad personally evaluated the situation and engaged with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel on the ground, as reported by Defence Public Relations Officer.
During his visit, Prasad examined the restoration work's progress, providing directives to accelerate efforts for reopening routes swiftly. Highlighting the importance of roads in connecting border communities, he reinforced the BRO's dedication to overcoming adversity and ensuring connectivity in these strategic regions.
In a separate development, the Eastern Command's Trishakti Corps, in collaboration with the BRO, constructed a footbridge over the affected area in Lachen, Sikkim. This crucial infrastructure restored access and facilitated the safe passage of tourists. Notably, an 80-year-old person was evacuated, exemplifying priority aid to those in need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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