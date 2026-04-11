Left Menu

Rapid Response: BRO's Tireless Efforts Restore Connectivity in Landslide-Hit Sikkim

Jitendra Prasad of Border Roads visited North Sikkim's landslide site to assess and expedite rebuilding efforts. Emphasizing road importance in remote areas, Prasad underscored the BRO's commitment. A footbridge by Trishakti Corps & BRO restored connectivity in Lachen, enabling the safe passage of tourists and aiding vulnerable individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:40 IST
Rapid Response: BRO's Tireless Efforts Restore Connectivity in Landslide-Hit Sikkim
ADGBR (East) Jitendra Singh reviews restoration efforts at landslide-hit North Sikkim (Photo/Defence PRO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), recently visited the landslide-affected region of Taramchu in North Sikkim. Recognizing the area's challenging terrain, Prasad personally evaluated the situation and engaged with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel on the ground, as reported by Defence Public Relations Officer.

During his visit, Prasad examined the restoration work's progress, providing directives to accelerate efforts for reopening routes swiftly. Highlighting the importance of roads in connecting border communities, he reinforced the BRO's dedication to overcoming adversity and ensuring connectivity in these strategic regions.

In a separate development, the Eastern Command's Trishakti Corps, in collaboration with the BRO, constructed a footbridge over the affected area in Lachen, Sikkim. This crucial infrastructure restored access and facilitated the safe passage of tourists. Notably, an 80-year-old person was evacuated, exemplifying priority aid to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket

 India
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage

 Pakistan
3
High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks: US-Iran Diplomacy in Islamabad

High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks: US-Iran Diplomacy in Islamabad

 Pakistan
4
Government Increases Export Duties Amidst Middle East Ceasefire

Government Increases Export Duties Amidst Middle East Ceasefire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026