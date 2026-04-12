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Tragic Tale of Dowry: A Pursuit for Justice

Aradhana Shukla from Gudripur has accused her husband and in-laws of causing the death of her unborn children due to dowry-related assaults. Despite a substantial dowry, additional demands of Rs 10 lakh fueled abuse, resulting in two miscarriages. A case has been filed following delays in police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:32 IST
Tragic Tale of Dowry: A Pursuit for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Your heart breaks for Aradhana Shukla, whose tragic plight has become emblematic of dowry-related violence in India. Married to Abhinesh Shukla since May 2022, she alleges enduring repeated abuses upon failing to meet a Rs 10 lakh dowry demand.

Despite previous attempts to seek legal action, authorities failed to act until a recent 'Jan Sunvai' event triggered police intervention. Aradhana's harrowing story involves two traumatic miscarriages caused by brutal assaults during her pregnancies, as alleged in her complaint.

Local authorities, including Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi, confirm a case has now been registered against Abhinesh and his family. The search for the accused continues, shedding light on the persistent issue of dowry in Indian society.

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