Tragic Tale of Dowry: A Pursuit for Justice

Your heart breaks for Aradhana Shukla, whose tragic plight has become emblematic of dowry-related violence in India. Married to Abhinesh Shukla since May 2022, she alleges enduring repeated abuses upon failing to meet a Rs 10 lakh dowry demand.

Despite previous attempts to seek legal action, authorities failed to act until a recent 'Jan Sunvai' event triggered police intervention. Aradhana's harrowing story involves two traumatic miscarriages caused by brutal assaults during her pregnancies, as alleged in her complaint.

Local authorities, including Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi, confirm a case has now been registered against Abhinesh and his family. The search for the accused continues, shedding light on the persistent issue of dowry in Indian society.