Strait of Hormuz: A Universal Passage Under Scrutiny

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway, and its openness to navigation is essential, emphasized the CEO of UAE's national oil company ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, in a statement on X.

Al Jaber cautioned that any attempt to close or restrict this vital passageway would have significant global repercussions. He emphasized that such actions would pose a threat to the security of energy, food, and health around the world.

Highlighting the risks, Al Jaber described the notion of disruption as 'dangerous and unacceptable' and called for proactive measures from the global community to maintain the free flow through this crucial maritime corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)