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Strait of Hormuz: A Universal Passage Under Scrutiny

The CEO of UAE's ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, claimed the Strait of Hormuz should remain open for navigation, stressing any disruption would endanger global energy, food, and health security. Al Jaber declared such threats as dangerous and unacceptable, urging the international community to prevent a blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:41 IST
Strait of Hormuz: A Universal Passage Under Scrutiny
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The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway, and its openness to navigation is essential, emphasized the CEO of UAE's national oil company ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, in a statement on X.

Al Jaber cautioned that any attempt to close or restrict this vital passageway would have significant global repercussions. He emphasized that such actions would pose a threat to the security of energy, food, and health around the world.

Highlighting the risks, Al Jaber described the notion of disruption as 'dangerous and unacceptable' and called for proactive measures from the global community to maintain the free flow through this crucial maritime corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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