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Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding

Australia and the U.S. have significantly increased their commitment to critical mineral projects, now pledging over A$5 billion. The funding targets Australian projects pivotal to key industries, aiming to reduce Chinese export dominance and enhance Western supply chain resilience. Major investments include rare earths refinery and various mineral projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:01 IST
Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding
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  • Australia

Australia and the United States have announced a substantial increase in their investment towards critical mineral projects, committing over A$5 billion, as communicated by Canberra this Sunday. This funding, which is nearly double the initial commitment six months ago, supports key Australian ventures that develop and refine essential metals used in various strategic industries.

The initiative aims to bolster the re-industrialisation of America's advanced manufacturing sector while countering China's dominance in the sector and ensuring resilience in Western supply chains. It highlights the continued collaboration between the two nations since their agreement last October, where each committed $1 billion towards an $8.5 billion priority pipeline for such projects.

This joint effort primarily involves funding from Export Finance Australia and the U.S. Export-Import Bank, with significant investments directed towards projects like Tronox Holdings' rare earths refinery and Ardea Resources' Kalgoorlie Nickel Project among others. Such moves position Australia as a leader in diversifying supply chains for critical minerals that are vital to national and economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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