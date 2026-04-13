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Victory of Diplomacy: Strengthening Europe Together

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary's opposition pro-EU Tisza party, on his electoral victory. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of a constructive approach in politics and expressed readiness for collaboration to enhance peace, security, and stability for the benefit of both Ukraine and Hungary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 02:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 02:38 IST
Victory of Diplomacy: Strengthening Europe Together

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary's opposition pro-EU Tisza party, following Magyar's recent electoral success.

Zelenskiy expressed the significance of adopting a constructive political approach, highlighting how such attitudes pave the way for meaningful progress.

He affirmed his eagerness to engage in cooperative efforts with Magyar, aiming to bolster the peace and stability of Europe for the welfare of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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