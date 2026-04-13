Victory of Diplomacy: Strengthening Europe Together

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary's opposition pro-EU Tisza party, following Magyar's recent electoral success.

Zelenskiy expressed the significance of adopting a constructive political approach, highlighting how such attitudes pave the way for meaningful progress.

He affirmed his eagerness to engage in cooperative efforts with Magyar, aiming to bolster the peace and stability of Europe for the welfare of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)