Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Tunisia is sitting on a powerful yet underused resource: its women. A recent World Bank Group policy note, prepared with Tunisia’s National Institute of Statistics and supported by the Maghreb Facility for Women’s Economic and Social Inclusion, highlights a striking reality. Despite major gains in education and legal rights, women remain largely absent from the workforce. This gap is not just a social issue, it is an economic one. Increasing women’s participation could significantly boost Tunisia’s growth, making it a key priority for the country’s future.

The Paradox of Progress

Over the past decades, Tunisia has made impressive progress. More women are educated than ever before, and they now make up a large share of university graduates. Fertility rates have declined, and legal protections for women have improved. Yet, female labor force participation has barely increased. This creates a paradox: while women are better prepared than ever, they are not entering the workforce in large numbers.

Unlike many other countries, where education leads to higher employment, Tunisia has not followed the same path. Women are still far less likely to work than men, and those who do often struggle to find jobs. This gap suggests that deeper structural and social barriers are holding women back.

Barriers from Education to Employment

Education alone is not enough to secure jobs for women. While higher education increases the chances of entering the labor market, many women still face long job searches and higher unemployment rates than men. A key issue is the mismatch between what women study and what the job market needs. Women are underrepresented in fields like science and technology, which offer better job opportunities.

The labor market itself also presents challenges. Women are often concentrated in lower-paying roles and have fewer opportunities to move into leadership positions. Wage gaps remain common, especially in the private sector. Even when laws exist to promote equality, they are not always strongly enforced, limiting their impact.

Everyday Challenges and Social Norms

Beyond the workplace, everyday realities make it harder for women to work. One major challenge is childcare. Many families cannot access affordable or reliable childcare services, especially for young children. As a result, women often stay home to take care of their families.

Mobility is another issue. Many women rely on public transportation, which can be unreliable or unsafe. This limits their ability to travel for work, especially in rural areas.

Social expectations also play a strong role. In many households, women are expected to focus on caregiving, while men are seen as the main earners. Marriage and motherhood often lead women to leave the workforce, even if they are educated and willing to work. These cultural norms, combined with practical barriers, make it difficult for women to stay employed.

A Path Forward for Tunisia

The report makes it clear that change is possible, but it requires a broad and coordinated effort. Improving education and training programs can help women gain skills that match market needs. Expanding affordable childcare services would make it easier for mothers to work. Stronger enforcement of equal pay and fair employment practices can also reduce workplace inequality.

At the same time, better transport systems and safer public spaces can improve women’s mobility. Increasing access to finance and property can empower women to start businesses and become more independent.

Most importantly, shifting social attitudes will be key. Encouraging shared responsibilities at home and promoting women’s roles in the economy can create lasting change.

Tunisia has already invested heavily in educating its women. The next step is to ensure that this investment pays off. Unlocking women’s potential is not just about fairness, it is about building a stronger, more inclusive economy for the future.