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Oil Surges as U.S.-Iran Talks Break Down, Markets React

Oil prices surged past $100 as U.S.-Iran talks failed, causing market fluctuations. Sanctions on Iranian ports intensified tensions, potentially reducing global oil supply by 2 million barrels per day. Commodity prices rose, and Hungary's forint strengthened following political changes, impacting European Union funding. Market focus shifts to U.S. earnings, beginning with Goldman Sachs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:00 IST
Oil Surges as U.S.-Iran Talks Break Down, Markets React
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The collapse of U.S.-Iran talks triggered significant market movements as oil prices rebounded above $100 per barrel at the outset of trading in Asia on Monday. This development reflects the heightened uncertainty over durable peace in the region.

The U.S. government's decision to impose a blockade on Iranian ports further exacerbates tensions, aiming to pressure Tehran and countries such as China, Iran's major crude oil buyers. Experts consider this blockade an act of war, necessitating a sustained deployment of numerous warships and threatening to cut the global oil supply by up to 2 million barrels daily.

Soft commodity prices witnessed a surge amid concerns over potential disruptions in fuel and fertilizer supply chains. Meanwhile, Hungary's currency, the forint, appreciated following Viktor Orban's electoral defeat, which could facilitate European Union funding to Hungary and Ukraine. Despite these fluctuations, many market assets returned to mid-week levels, shifting the focus to the commencement of the U.S. earnings season, highlighted by Goldman Sachs' reports.

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