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Manoj Tiwari Boosts BJP's Campaign in West Bengal

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari embarks on a five-event campaign spree in West Bengal, signaling rising election activity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. His participation highlights the intensifying stakes as polling dates approach, with Prime Minister Modi’s Uttarakhand visit upcoming, featuring a significant infrastructure inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:13 IST
Manoj Tiwari Boosts BJP's Campaign in West Bengal
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the race for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections heats up, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari immerses himself in a full day of campaign activities across the state. On the agenda are five campaign programs, ranging from road shows to public meetings, uniting supporters as polling draws near.

The strategic campaign efforts come at a crucial time, with the two-phase election for West Bengal's 294-member Assembly slated for April 23 and 29. Election-day tension mounts as Tiwari, addressing voters on social media, confirms his participation in key campaign events aimed at bolstering BJP's outreach.

Apart from vibrant election activities in West Bengal, anticipation rises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand. Scheduled to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, his 27th visit to the state emphasizes pivotal infrastructural advancements, including the launch of a 1,000 MW capacity pumped storage plant in Tehri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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