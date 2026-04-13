Devastating Blast Rocks Tamil Nadu Fireworks Factory

An enormous explosion erupted at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday, according to official reports. The catastrophic blast occurred at the Excel fireworks facility located in Madathupatti.

Sources indicate that numerous workers remain trapped within the factory premises following the explosion. Promptly responding to the emergency, fire and rescue teams have arrived on the scene to conduct relief and rescue operations.

Authorities continue to gather further details as the situation unfolds, while the community awaits updates on the welfare of the trapped workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)