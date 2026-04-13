Hormuz's Key Role in Gulf's Future: War's Lasting Impact

The Iran war has shattered the longstanding balance in the Middle East oil and gas sector, primarily through the strategic closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Though a tentative ceasefire is in place, the uneasy future hints at broader instability and possible renewed conflict in the region.

With Iran effectively sealing the Strait of Hormuz, it has fundamentally altered the risk calculations of its Gulf neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar. This move disrupts nearly a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply, impacting the global economy and regional geopolitics significantly.

Amid this upheaval, U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for the reopening of the strait, even as regional oil infrastructure remains vulnerable to attacks. The current scenario underscores a critical shift in regional dynamics that may shape economic and geopolitical landscapes for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)