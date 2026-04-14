Left Menu

IEA Chief Highlights Energy Security Amid Iran-Israeli Conflict

The International Energy Agency, led by Fatih Birol, is prepared to release more oil from reserves if necessary due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran disrupting global energy. Despite already releasing 400 million barrels, Birol emphasizes that diversification is crucial for maintaining energy security and addressing global impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 01:41 IST
IEA Chief Highlights Energy Security Amid Iran-Israeli Conflict
Fatih Birol

The International Energy Agency, headed by Fatih Birol, has indicated readiness for a potential second release of oil reserves if the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran further exacerbates the global energy situation. This comes after an unprecedented coordinated release of 400 million barrels just last month, aimed at soothing volatile oil markets.

At a recent Atlantic Council event in Washington, Birol highlighted the severe energy disruption caused by the conflict, marking it as the worst on record. He noted significant damage to over 80 oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, which has driven benchmark oil prices close to $100 per barrel. While acknowledging the temporary relief provided by oil reserves, Birol stressed that it only mitigates the 'pain' from production shutdowns and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amidst these challenges, the IEA is collaborating with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to address economic impacts on energy importers, especially low-income countries. Birol also underlined Iraq's plight, where over 90% of government revenue stems from oil exports, now hindered. Emphasizing energy diversification as key, he advised diversifying energy sources, suppliers, and trade routes.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Battles Inflation Amid Rising Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Ukraine Battles Inflation Amid Rising Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
Ramsey County Probes Controversial Fed Arrest in St. Paul

Ramsey County Probes Controversial Fed Arrest in St. Paul

 Global
3
Ceasefire or Trap? Tensions Escalate in the Gaza Strip

Ceasefire or Trap? Tensions Escalate in the Gaza Strip

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Sinlaku Targets US Islands with Ferocious Winds

Super Typhoon Sinlaku Targets US Islands with Ferocious Winds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026