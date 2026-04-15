L&T Boosts India's Energy Security with Early Steam Generator Dispatch
Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm has expedited the delivery of a steam generator to NPCIL, aligning with India's energy security and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The steam generator aids in electricity production at nuclear power plants and was manufactured at L&T's Gujarat facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a major player in infrastructure, announced on Wednesday the dispatch of a crucial steam generator to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) ahead of schedule.
This move aims to accelerate India's energy security goals, as these generators play a key role in electricity generation at nuclear power plants.
L&T's heavy engineering division operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, continuing to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative with the early delivery of the seventh 700 MWe steam generator.