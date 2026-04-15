L&T Boosts India's Energy Security with Early Steam Generator Dispatch

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a major player in infrastructure, announced on Wednesday the dispatch of a crucial steam generator to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) ahead of schedule.

This move aims to accelerate India's energy security goals, as these generators play a key role in electricity generation at nuclear power plants.

L&T's heavy engineering division operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, continuing to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative with the early delivery of the seventh 700 MWe steam generator.