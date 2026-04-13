U.S. Navy Blockades Iranian Ports: Implications for Global Oil Supply

The U.S. military has announced a blockade of shipping traffic in and out of Iran's ports, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET on Monday. This maneuver could halt roughly two million barrels of Iranian oil from entering global markets each day, exacerbating global supply constraints.

The decision follows unsuccessful peace talks between U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Islamabad over the weekend. President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. Navy would commence the blockade of vessels attempting to enter or exit the Strait of Hormuz. However, U.S. military's Central Command specified the blockade would target ships associated with Iranian ports exclusively, while ensuring free navigation for other routes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards viewed the blockade as a potential breach of ceasefire, indicating a ready defense stance. Meanwhile, shipping routes for oil from other Gulf producers remain disrupted, and importers, especially China and India, brace for supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)