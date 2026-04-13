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Germany Introduces €1.6 Billion Fuel Price Relief Amid Oil Price Surge

Germany's government announced a €1.6 billion fuel price relief in response to rising oil prices caused by the Iran conflict. The energy tax on diesel and petrol will decrease by 0.17 euros per litre for two months. Companies can also issue a €1,000 relief bonus per employee, tax-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:08 IST
Germany Introduces €1.6 Billion Fuel Price Relief Amid Oil Price Surge

In response to the recent spike in oil prices due to the Iran conflict, Germany's governing coalition introduced a €1.6 billion relief package on Monday aimed at easing fuel costs for consumers and businesses.

The plan, announced by conservatives CDU and the center-left SPD, reduces the energy tax on diesel and petrol by 0.17 euros per litre for two months. This measure seeks to address disruptions in global energy supplies heightened by the conflict and an impending U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the coalition's commitment to mitigating Iran war-induced issues, also adding that companies may offer a €1,000 relief bonus to employees, exempt from payroll taxes and social security charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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