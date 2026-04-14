Diesel Security Boost for Western Australia's Remote Frontiers

In a significant development for Western Australia's fuel security, Premier Roger Cook announced the state has secured a strategic reserve of diesel. Initially set at 4 million liters and with plans to expand to 12 million liters, this reserve is aimed at supporting remote Aboriginal communities and agriculture in the Kimberley region.

The fuel storage initiative comes amidst tightening global fuel supplies and offers a buffer against disruptions. This move complements the federal Minimum Stockholding Obligation, ensuring Western Australia's independent fuel security separate from national efforts. Local supplier Cambridge Gulf is set to manage the extra orders from overseas, supported by the state government at no additional cost.

Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson emphasized the importance of this fuel reserve, particularly as short-term market dependencies grow in remote communities. The new reserve also marks a shift in strategic approaches following geopolitical tensions that impacted international oil supplies. The initiative reflects coordinated efforts to shore up supplies, with an eye on future stability.