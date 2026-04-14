Left Menu

Diesel Security Boost for Western Australia's Remote Frontiers

Western Australia has secured a strategic diesel reserve of 4 million liters at the Port of Wyndham, with potential expansion to 12 million liters. This initiative aims to support remote Aboriginal communities and agriculture, amidst tightening fuel supplies due to geopolitical tensions and recent market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:41 IST
Diesel Security Boost for Western Australia's Remote Frontiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for Western Australia's fuel security, Premier Roger Cook announced the state has secured a strategic reserve of diesel. Initially set at 4 million liters and with plans to expand to 12 million liters, this reserve is aimed at supporting remote Aboriginal communities and agriculture in the Kimberley region.

The fuel storage initiative comes amidst tightening global fuel supplies and offers a buffer against disruptions. This move complements the federal Minimum Stockholding Obligation, ensuring Western Australia's independent fuel security separate from national efforts. Local supplier Cambridge Gulf is set to manage the extra orders from overseas, supported by the state government at no additional cost.

Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson emphasized the importance of this fuel reserve, particularly as short-term market dependencies grow in remote communities. The new reserve also marks a shift in strategic approaches following geopolitical tensions that impacted international oil supplies. The initiative reflects coordinated efforts to shore up supplies, with an eye on future stability.

TRENDING

1
High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

 India
2
Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

 India
3
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel ...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026