India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has announced the Centre's aim for the mineral sector to achieve self-reliance and reduce import dependency. Recent auctions have increased available mineral blocks, encouraging private sector collaborations to further job creation and benefit from the nation's mineral wealth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed a strong commitment from the Centre to foster self-reliance in the minerals sector, minimizing import dependence.
At a roadshow for the 7th Tranche Auction of critical mineral blocks, Reddy highlighted the government's priority to leverage the country's mineral wealth for economic gain and job creation.
Underlining significant auction activity, Union Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal reported a near-record 212 blocks auctioned in FY 2025-26, aiming to maximize resource extraction opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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