Astrologer Ashok Kharat Faces ED Raid Amidst Money Laundering and Assault Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with allegations against Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat. Accusations include extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women. The case was initiated following a complaint in Nashik.

According to the ED, investigations have uncovered multiple bogus bank accounts in different third-party names allegedly operated by Kharat, maintaining control via linked mobile numbers. Kharat is accused of selling ordinary items as 'blessed objects' for hefty profits, subsequently investing these proceeds in real estate with the help of chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and Kharat's family.

Searches are ongoing at premises linked to Kharat and associated entities in Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi. Kharat, already in police custody for alleged repeated sexual assault of a woman, is said to have exploited the victim under the guise of spiritual guidance. The probe also involves political figures, leading to recent resignations amidst the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)