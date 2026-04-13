Left Menu

Astrologer Ashok Kharat Faces ED Raid Amidst Money Laundering and Assault Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate is probing astrologer Ashok Kharat for alleged extortion, religious manipulation, and assault. Accusations include misuse of bank accounts and the fraudulent sale of 'blessed objects.' Kharat, connected with influential figures, remains in custody as investigations continue across multiple premises in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:26 IST
Astrologer Ashok Kharat Faces ED Raid Amidst Money Laundering and Assault Allegations
Representative image (Photo:X@dir_ed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with allegations against Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat. Accusations include extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women. The case was initiated following a complaint in Nashik.

According to the ED, investigations have uncovered multiple bogus bank accounts in different third-party names allegedly operated by Kharat, maintaining control via linked mobile numbers. Kharat is accused of selling ordinary items as 'blessed objects' for hefty profits, subsequently investing these proceeds in real estate with the help of chartered accountant Prakash Pophale and Kharat's family.

Searches are ongoing at premises linked to Kharat and associated entities in Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi. Kharat, already in police custody for alleged repeated sexual assault of a woman, is said to have exploited the victim under the guise of spiritual guidance. The probe also involves political figures, leading to recent resignations amidst the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

 India
2
Naidu Advocates Streamlined Industrial Approvals in Andhra

Naidu Advocates Streamlined Industrial Approvals in Andhra

 India
3
Diplomatic Clash Erupts Over South Korean President's Controversial Comments

Diplomatic Clash Erupts Over South Korean President's Controversial Comments

 Global
4
North Sea Forties Crude Oil Hits Record High Amidst Hormuz Strait Tensions

North Sea Forties Crude Oil Hits Record High Amidst Hormuz Strait Tensions

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026