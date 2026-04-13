Urgency and Concerns: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Debate

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has expressed reservations regarding the central government's swift push to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, despite offering support for the initiative. Brittas, speaking to ANI, stressed the importance of dialogue and questioned the government's timing amidst ongoing assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Though appreciative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching out to political leaders, Brittas emphasized the need to understand the government's true intentions behind the amendments that will be discussed starting April 16. "We have long advocated for women's reservations, but issues arise concerning the haste," he noted.

Brittas highlighted the opposition's repeated call for an All-Party meeting, emphasizing the potential for federal imbalance as the government proposes to increase Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats by 50%. This change could disproportionately favor northern states over southern ones, thus complicating the current political fabric.