Easter Ceasefire Violations: Russia Accuses Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry reported that Ukraine violated the Easter ceasefire 6,558 times, according to Interfax news agency. Both nations accuse each other of breaching the 32-hour truce, which lasted from Saturday afternoon until midnight on Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
According to Russia's defense ministry, Ukraine breached the Easter ceasefire agreement 6,558 times, as stated by the Interfax news agency.
The truce, which was intended to last for 32 hours starting Saturday afternoon, was reportedly violated numerous times by both sides.
Tensions remain high as both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of not adhering to the agreed terms of the ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- ceasefire
- Easter
- truce
- violations
- Interfax
- defense ministry
- accusations
- breach
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Tensions: Gaza's Fragile Truce in Turmoil
Ceasefire Carnage: Violations Dampened Orthodox Easter Truce
Ceasefire Chaos: Easter Truce Shattered Amid Escalating Attacks
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations
Easter Ceasefire Violations Erupt Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict