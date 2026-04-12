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Ceasefire Chaos: Easter Truce Shattered Amid Escalating Attacks

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaching the 32-hour ceasefire agreed upon to observe Orthodox Easter. Both nations reported numerous drone and shelling attacks. Despite the truce, hostilities continue, with casualties reported on both sides. The ceasefire, proposed by President Putin, ends at midnight Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:35 IST
Ceasefire Chaos: Easter Truce Shattered Amid Escalating Attacks
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In a striking development over the weekend, Russia and Ukraine have each accused the other of undermining a temporary ceasefire. The ceasefire, lasting just 32 hours, was intended as a pause to mark Orthodox Easter, a significant religious festival observed in both countries.

Throughout the period, reports of aggression surfaced, with the Russian defense ministry reporting nearly 2,000 violations, while Ukraine cited extensive drone and shelling attacks targeting its territory. The military activities have resulted in civilian casualties, stirring fresh concerns over the ongoing conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the ceasefire proposal, the first of its kind since the war began, aimed at respecting the cultural traditions of both nations. Nevertheless, the fragile armistice, set to conclude at midnight Sunday, has done little to stem the tide of violence that continues to ravage the region.

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