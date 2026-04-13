Kremlin Criticizes U.S. Blockade Plan of Iran's Ports

The Kremlin expressed strong disapproval on Monday regarding President Donald Trump's announcement of a U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at sealing off Iranian ports. The action, according to the Kremlin, threatens to disrupt global market stability.

The U.S. military has confirmed plans to halt the movement of ships in and out of Iran's ports, starting at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday. This blockade is projected to cut off nearly two million barrels of Iranian oil from entering world markets daily, exacerbating the already tight global supply.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that such actions would likely continue to adversely impact international markets. However, he refrained from providing further details on the situation, citing a lack of clarity regarding the U.S. plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)