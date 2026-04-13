FreCxPO 2026: A New Era of Sustainable Innovation

Scheduled to take place on September 5th and 6th, 2026, in Coimbatore, FreCxPO 2026 by Thai Green Power Solution promises to be a pivotal event merging energy, mobility, and advanced technologies.

This multifaceted expo will host entrepreneurs, students, investors, and industry leaders, all eager to discover scalable and sustainable innovations. With segments featuring green energy, electric mobility, and digital technologies, the event signals a new direction for industry collaboration and growth.

Among the highlights is Frequency X Chain, a blockchain developed to foster sustainable intelligence. FreCxPO positions itself not just as an expo but as a catalyst for transformation, encouraging forward-thinking solutions across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)