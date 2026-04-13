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FreCxPO 2026: A New Era of Sustainable Innovation

FreCxPO 2026 is set to be a groundbreaking expo by Thai Green Power Solution, uniting green energy, electric mobility, and blockchain under one platform. The event, to be held in Coimbatore, aims to foster innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable solutions through diverse collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:14 IST
FreCxPO 2026: A New Era of Sustainable Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Scheduled to take place on September 5th and 6th, 2026, in Coimbatore, FreCxPO 2026 by Thai Green Power Solution promises to be a pivotal event merging energy, mobility, and advanced technologies.

This multifaceted expo will host entrepreneurs, students, investors, and industry leaders, all eager to discover scalable and sustainable innovations. With segments featuring green energy, electric mobility, and digital technologies, the event signals a new direction for industry collaboration and growth.

Among the highlights is Frequency X Chain, a blockchain developed to foster sustainable intelligence. FreCxPO positions itself not just as an expo but as a catalyst for transformation, encouraging forward-thinking solutions across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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