EduBlock Pro: Revolutionizing Exam Security with Blockchain

EduBlock Pro, a groundbreaking examination management platform powered by blockchain technology, has been honored by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at TiECON Chandigarh 2026. The prestigious award was bestowed by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini, and received by Vikram Raj Singh, CEO & Founder of Antier Solutions, during a ceremony that gathered industry leaders, investors, and policymakers in Chandigarh.

India faces a serious crisis of exam integrity, with 41 exam paper leak incidents reported across 15 states in the last five years, affecting about 1.4 crore job applicants. EduBlock Pro addresses these challenges with its innovate approach: utilizing blockchain to ensure transparency and security at every stage of the examination process, significantly reducing the chance of leaks through cryptography, smart contracts, and AI integration.

Already in use for government examinations, EduBlock Pro has successfully prevented any leak incidents. Vikram Raj Singh of Antier Solutions pointed out, 'This represents a paradigm shift in exam security, creating a trustworthy assessment environment that India's students and aspirants can rely on.' The platform is rapidly expanding, aiming to fortify exam processes across educational institutions and governmental bodies nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)