EU Urges Unified Action on Energy Prices Amid Rising Costs

The European Union is grappling with a significant increase in fossil fuel costs, totaling $25.70 billion since the onset of the Iran war, according to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Speaking in Brussels, von der Leyen called for coordinated efforts among member states to address energy prices, emphasizing the need for shared strategies on gas storage and oil stock releases.

Von der Leyen announced plans for the European Commission to publish energy price proposals on April 22, intended for discussion by EU leaders at their upcoming informal summit. Additionally, the Commission will present an electrification strategy before the summer, underscoring the importance of structural measures to reduce energy expenses.

Reflecting on Europe's energy challenges, von der Leyen highlighted the continent's costly reliance on fossil fuels. She pointed out that, despite past efforts to decarbonize, the necessity for such measures is becoming increasingly urgent. The EU aims to ensure that emergency actions do not disrupt the single market, leveraging unified responses to achieve maximum impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)