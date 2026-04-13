Tragic Drowning Incident: A Tale of Two Sisters

An eight-year-old girl tragically drowned while her two-year-old sister was rescued from a water-filled pit in Farrukhnagar, according to local police reports.

The incident unfolded Monday afternoon when sisters Chhabi and Nidhi inadvertently fell into the hidden water hazard while playing in a field.

Their father, Sunil, who was working nearby, along with bystanders, managed to pull both sisters out. Unfortunately, Chhabi succumbed to her injuries, while Nidhi was saved. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, though no complaint has been filed by the family.