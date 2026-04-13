RBI Advises Ujjivan SFB to Strengthen Loan Diversity Before Universal Banking Transition

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank faced a setback in its bid to become a universal bank as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected its application. The central bank emphasized the need for a more diversified loan portfolio before approving such a transformation.

In its regulatory filing, Ujjivan SFB acknowledged RBI's feedback, recognizing the need for further diversification efforts in its loan offerings. The bank stated it remains committed to broadening its financial services.

Despite this hurdle, Ujjivan is optimistic about its long-term growth strategy. It plans to resubmit its application in alignment with the RBI's guidance, aiming to fulfill universal banking goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)